Influencer breaks down after job 'ripped away'

As you head off to the salt mines this morning, spare a kind thought for the sad professional selfie-taker whose career was just dealt a crushing blow.

Self-professed social media "influencer" Mikaela Testa has broken down on camera, claiming she's "suffering" as a result of Instagram's decision to remove likes from users' profiles.

The Melbourne Instagram user, who has less than 50,000 followers on her two accounts, took herself off the site for just one day in protest after the platform announced it would be removing likes in a bid to improve mental health.

"If you think this is okay you can f**k off, it's actually a sad day for those who have instagram as a job," she wrote to her nearly 10000 followers on Facebook.

"Regardless of what you may think instagram is a REAL job and those in the industry have worked hard to get where they're at. It's people that aren't even in the industry that think it's a f**king joke. It's not, it's real damage out here."

She added: "I've put my blood sweat and tears into this for it to be ripped away, it's not just me suffering too, it's every brand and business I know. Instagram isn't even doing this for mental health they're just doing it so they can control all engagement so more businesses run their adverts through instagram essentially giving them more $, they don't care about your feelings."

Testa also shared a video to Instagram crying as she vowed she would "have a really big break from social media for a while because it is really just … I know mentally Instagram for me is a problem and I can't even accept that so I am just going to leave for maybe a couple of weeks so I can get back on track".

Just one day later, she was back with a photo of herself in a short red skirt, saying "ok break is over".

She later claimed the tears had nothing to do with Instagram's new rules.

"I have the ugliest crying face, say what you want this is raw content, that's what this account is for, leaving social media for the first time ever," she wrote on the original post, before adding: "since there are a few rude people misinterpreting this video, this has nothing to do with insta removing likes that is the dumbest thing I've heard, this has everything to do with the disgusting hurtful comments and messages I've received over the past week and I just need a break."