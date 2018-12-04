Battling luxury car brand gives small cars big price cut

INFINITI has simplified its Q30 hatch and high-riding QX30 ranges in a bid to bolster sales.

The Japanese maker has ditched all diesel-powered variants and the entry-level petrol models from its rivals for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and GLA respectively.

For the Q30, there are now just two petrol versions, Pure and Sport trims. The QX30 comes in Sport grade only.

Infiniti Q30 is now much cheaper.

Infiniti has also slashed the prices on the Sport versions - the Q30 Sport now costs $46,888 drive-away, down from $52,900 before on-road costs. The Q30 Pure remains priced at $44,900 before on-road costs.

The QX30 Sport now costs $49,888 drive-away, down from $56,900 before on-road costs.

The drive-away pricing deal will last until July.

The move to slash model grades and prices follows similar moves made earlier this year on Infiniti's larger vehicles.

The Infinti QX30 has a slightly higher ride than the Q30.

Infiniti has been struggling to find its feet in the competitive luxury car market. In the first 10 months of this year the maker has sold fewer than 600 vehicles - the tally is down 18 per cent on last year.

Infiniti Australia boss Guy Street believes the brand should now be more competitive and enticing to potential customers.

"The changes to the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 were received very positively by our customers, so we are excited to introduce similar updates to the Infiniti Q30 and QX30," says Street.

"The Infiniti Q30 and QX30 offer great value to those considering a premium small car purchase, and who want a high level of features in a luxury package.

Wider appeal: Infiniti believes a price cut should entice more buyers to the struggling brand.

"We've listened to the customer and focused on enhancing the Infiniti Q30, the Infiniti QX30 and the Infiniti brand based off this feedback.

"These cars deserve a higher market share, and we believe this range of changes give them every chance to succeed," he says.

All models are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo (155kW/350Nm), matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Infiniti Q30 Pure misses out on vital active safety tech.

The base Pure misses out on key safety tech that is standard on the Sport variants, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and 360-degree camera.