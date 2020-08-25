Infant in critical condition as crime scene declared

A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

A major police investigation is underway at a South Brisbane apartment complex after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police on Tuesday declared a crime scene at the River Plaza Apartments in South Brisbane.

A police spokesman told The Courier-Mail on Monday the incident remained under investigation.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm yesterday. The matter was referred to police by hospital staff," the spokesman said.

