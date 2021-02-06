Infamous horned rioter unrecognisable

A pro-Trump conspiracy theorist dubbed the QAnon Sharman, who became the face of the deadly Capitol siege, looks different after being ‘dehorned’.

The accused Capitol rioter dubbed the QAnon Shaman is sporting a new look - sans horns - in this newly released mugshot.

The notorious shaman, whose real name is Jacob Chansley, is virtually unrecognisable without the furry headdress, horns and face paint in the jailhouse photo released by officials in Alexandria, Va.

Mugshots of federal inmates are difficult to obtain, according to Law and Crime, which published the photo.

Jacob Chansley is unrecognisable in this new mugshot where he's been stripped of his face paint and horns. Picture: Alexandria Sheriff's Office.

In 2016, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals held that suspects can assert privacy interests in booking photos. The majority of judges in that case ruled that mugshots "convey guilt" and "haunt the depicted individual for decades," the outlet reported.

However, as in Chansley's case, federal inmates are sometimes housed by state or local law enforcement agencies, which may release the images pursuant to underlying state law.

On Thursday, Chansley was moved to a jail in Virginia after a federal judge ordered authorities to provide him with organic food while he's in custody.

He was transferred to the Alexandria Detention Center after his lawyer argued that his client had gone nine days without eating because organic food wasn't served at the jail in DC.

A judge ordered corrections officials to provide the special diet, which lawyer Albert Watkins said is part of his "shamanic belief system and way of life."

Chansley lost 20 pounds (9kg) since being transferred from Arizona to Washington last week, Watkins told the judge.

Mr Chansley is facing several charges. Picture: Saul Loeb / AFP

On Thursday, US District Judge Royce Lamberth said the US Marshals Service told the court that the District of Columbia Department of Corrections had asked for Chansley to be moved because they couldn't honour the court's order to feed him organic food.

Chansley was indicted on civil disorder, obstruction, disorderly conduct and other charges for his role in the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

He was among a group of hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters who charged past police and stormed the building as Congress was meeting to vote to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.

