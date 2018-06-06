Industry leader in Coffs

COFFS Coast real estate agents will this week have an audience with the man considered one of the industry's best.

The Coffs Coast Advocate Real Estate Property Guide team is hosting leading real estate coach and trainer Tom Panos in Coffs Harbour tomorrow.

The Sydney-based real estate guru spends about a third of the year travelling the country, coaching agents and speaking at events such as this one.

Mr Panos says his skill is in teaching agents how to attract business and not just chase it. His areas of expertise include getting more listings, buyer and seller negotiation, building your personal brand and time management.

His weekly video interviews go out to 20,000 agents.

"Tom is a fantastic speaker who can teach agents to become the most successful they can be. We're so excited to be able to bring him to Coffs Harbour and share his knowledge with the local market,” Coffs Coast Advocate general manager Kath Tucker said.

"We're certain our local agents will leave our seminar inspired and motivated by Tom.”