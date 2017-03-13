Industry farewells a country music legend

COUNTRY singers, musicians and fans have lost an icon, who played an important role in establishing country music in Australia.

Coffs Harbour-based country music legend John Edgar Minson passed away on Friday after years of presenting on the radio and playing the harmonica on famous song recordings.

John achieved fame as a broadcaster on radio 2TM where he presented a nightly country music radio program called "Hoedown" for more than two decades becoming the foundation of Tamworth and 2TM's drive in Country Music.

John was heavily involved in the Country music scene, creating a popular radio station 2TM in Tamworth, one of the group to instigate Tamworth, Country Music Capital, helped launch the Australasian Country Music Awards and and designed the custom JEM pedal steel guitar.

A keen musician, John played his harmonica on many recording sessions including some for Slim Dusty.

For more than 30 years, John played a vital role in helping to establish Country Music as a legitimate and important part of Australia's heritage.

John was presented with the Country Music Capital Award for services to the industry, elevated to the Australasian Country Music Roll of Renown and received a Medal of the Order of Australia for services to the music industry.

Retiring from 2TM in 1987, he and his wife Ann moved to Coffs Harbour in 2001 where he took up building model aircraft.