Indigenous woman dies in police custody

An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

A woman has died in Brisbane's police watchhouse today.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman who died is 49 years old and is Indigenous.

She is understood to have had previous undisclosed health issues.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

It's understood she appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody and was listed to go to a correctional centre.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the watchhouse today but declined to comment further.

