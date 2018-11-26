Menu
Indigenous rights campaigner Bonita Mabo dies

by Chris Lees
26th Nov 2018 4:23 PM
BONITA Mabo, the wife of well-known indigenous rights campaigner Eddie Mabo has died.

In a statement, The Australian South Sea islander Alliance said she would "be greatly missed".

"Aunty Bonita's contribution to social justice and human rights for First Nations People and the Australian South Sea islander recognition was monumental and relentless," the statement read.

Just last week James Cook University presented her with one their highest awards - an Honorary Doctor of Letters, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the community.

 

She was the co-founder of Australia's first indigenous community school, the Black Community School in Townsville, where she worked as a teacher's aide and oversaw the day-to-day operations, including providing continuity and cultural training to all children.

Last week JCU Chancellor Bill Tweddell said Dr Mabo was a deserving recipient of the award.

"Dr Mabo has been recognised for her 45 years of service to the community and her advocacy for indigenous Australians and Australian South Sea islanders," he said.

"Her acceptance of this award is an honour to the university."

