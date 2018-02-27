Indigenous input welcome on culture and heritage bill

MEETING POINT: NSWALC chair Roy Ah-See is seeking community input on the proposed bill when he visits C.ex Coffs.

MEETING POINT: NSWALC chair Roy Ah-See is seeking community input on the proposed bill when he visits C.ex Coffs. Roy-Ah See's Twitter

ABORIGINAL residents of the Coffs Coast have an opportunity to make direct comment on the have a direct say on the consultation draft of the NSW Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill 2018.

A public workshop will be held at C.ex Coffs on March 22 and NSW Aboriginal Land Council chair Roy Ah-See has urged Indigenous residents to have their say .

"Culture and heritage reform is vitally important to Aboriginal people,” he said.

"For too long the focus has been on regulating the destruction of our culture and heritage, rather than protect it for future generations.

"Every other state has stand-alone or updated Aboriginal culture and heritage legislation so it's critical the Land Rights network and people engage in these workshops.”

He regrets the lack of advanced warning from the government that the workshops were to take place.

"Unfortunately, the NSW Government has given the public barely a week to prepare for these workshops and it's disappointing to see our concerns were not considered.

"We are seeking urgent clarification from the Government on the consultation process and timetable for delivering this legislation through the Parliament.”