Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Win a cooking class with celebrity chef Nidhi.
Win a cooking class with celebrity chef Nidhi. Contributed
Community

Indian cooking tips from an expert

19th Sep 2018 5:27 PM | Updated: 5:27 PM

WANT to learn to cook some authentic Indian meals?

Curryfest Food Ambassador and former Masterchef contestant Nidhi Mahajan will offer hands-on cooking classes once again this year.

Held at Bluebottles Brasserie, Nidhi will teach you how to create delicious and simple Indian meals.

This year the menu consists of mahi sarso tikka (halibut) with mango and chilli dip for the entree, Grandma's chicken curry and saag paneer for the mains, and carrot raita and lachha paratha for the sides.

Purchase your ticket for the cooking class, to be held October 3, online at Eventbrite.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Father jailed over crash that killed son

    premium_icon Father jailed over crash that killed son

    News A father, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, has been sentenced to jail following the death of his son in a car crash last year.

    • 19th Sep 2018 4:00 PM
    Bushfire burning behind education campus

    premium_icon Bushfire burning behind education campus

    News Firefighters remain on scene, working to extinguish a bushfire.

    Man charged over crash that saw car plough into cyclists

    premium_icon Man charged over crash that saw car plough into cyclists

    News The Coffs Harbour man will face court on October 29.

    Teen slam poet takes the limelight

    premium_icon Teen slam poet takes the limelight

    News Coffs' Solli Raphael has come a long way in less than a year.

    Local Partners