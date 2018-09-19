Indian cooking tips from an expert

WANT to learn to cook some authentic Indian meals?

Curryfest Food Ambassador and former Masterchef contestant Nidhi Mahajan will offer hands-on cooking classes once again this year.

Held at Bluebottles Brasserie, Nidhi will teach you how to create delicious and simple Indian meals.

This year the menu consists of mahi sarso tikka (halibut) with mango and chilli dip for the entree, Grandma's chicken curry and saag paneer for the mains, and carrot raita and lachha paratha for the sides.

Purchase your ticket for the cooking class, to be held October 3, online at Eventbrite.