India has rejected Cricket Australia's plans for a day-night Test in Adelaide.
India has rejected Cricket Australia's plans for a day-night Test in Adelaide.
Cricket

India play hardball over day-night Test

8th May 2018 11:25 AM

AUSTRALIA'S first Test against India in Adelaide in December will be a day match after Indian officials declined requests to play it as a day-nighter.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Tuesday the first Test against India in Adelaide from December 6-10 will be a day format after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rejected a pink-ball clash.

CA had hoped it would continue its recent tradition of day-night Tests in Adelaide by persuading India to agree to a five-day match under lights.

"Whilst we appreciate some Adelaide fans may be disappointed, we know how popular the Adelaide Test is and look forward to hosting India there in December,” a CA spokesman said.

"We are committed to hosting at least one day-night Test each home summer as part of our continued focus to grow Test cricket, and we are excited about the day-night Test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in January.”

