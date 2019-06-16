Menu
Meaghan Kotzur took this photo of a Carpet snake putting the squeeze on an unlucky bird at The Palms.
Meaghan Kotzur
Incredible photo: Snake finds meal at Gympie region house

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jun 2019 3:19 PM
IT'S nature at its brilliant best, but this time it came at the expense of one particularly unfortunate bird.

Whether it's a magpie or a currawong, the bird found itself an unwilling participant in a carpet snake's mealtime at a property in The Palms earlier this week.

Photographer and resident Meaghan Kotzur snapped the photo, showing the snake hanging down from the roof, wrapping itself around and applying the tightest of constrictions on the hapless bird.

What happened after the photo remains unclear, but it's likely the snake enjoyed its meal and took some time to digest it before moving along.

Do you have any crazy animal photos or videos taken in the Gympie region? Email them through to joshua.preston@gympietimes.com.

