The incredible detail in Meghan's dress

MEGHAN Markle's wedding dress has been designed by British designer, Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy and contains an incredible hidden tribute to Commonwealth nations in the veil.

Ms Waight Keller last year became the first female artistic director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy and the pair met in 2018.

Kensington Palace said Meghan chose the designer for her "timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour."

"Ms. Markle also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses - Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy," the Palace said.

The clean lines of the dress include an open neckline to frame the shoulders, made in a double silk fabric in white to bring a sense of "fresh modernity".

Meghan also chose to have all 53 countries of the Commonwealth included in the veil design through floral emblems.

The Commonwealth is expected to be a significant part of the work Prince Harry and Meghan do as a couple and the Palace said Meghan wanted to reflect this.

The veil is five metres long and handmade, with designers washing their hands every 30 minutes. In addition to the Commonwealth flowers it includes Meghan's favourites, Wintersweet, which grows in front of Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy, representing her home state.

Meghan's hair was done by Serge Normant, with make-up by her long-time friend Daniel Martin.

The flowers she carried include several handpicked by Prince Harry from their cottage garden, as well as spring Forget-Me-Nots that were a favourite of Princess Diana to honour her memory. It also contained myrtle, a tradition for royal brides.

To hold her veil in place, Meghan wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by the Queen. It was made from diamonds and platinum, and was designed for Price Mary in 1893. Her earrings and braacelet were from Cartier, with shoes by Givenchy.