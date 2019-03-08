Increased support for the community

HERE to support and aid vulnerable people in the community, Mission Australia Housing are increasing their reach with the opening of a new office on the Mid North Coast.

On Wednesday, the newest office in Coffs Harbour was opened, increasing the number of staff based in the area from one person to 20 staff members.

Located on Gordon Street, the office is in a central location to support effective coordination of Mission Australia Housing's growing footprint of social homes in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Urunga.

Mission Australia currently provides services on the Mid North Coast from the Sawtell office, including a drug and alcohol outreach program for young people, mental health supports and a parent pre-employment program.

Once the transfer is complete, Mission Australia Housing will work closely with existing Mission Australia support services and other local community services to provide a coordinated supportive approach for residents in the region.

"We have a proud history here on the Mid North Coast as a community services organisation working to support people who are vulnerable in this community and have had dedicated local staff working tirelessly in the area for many years,” Mission Australia CEO, James Toomey said.

"Our intention for Mission Australia Housing here in Coffs Harbour is not just about delivering more housing properties. It's about creating homes for people and a thriving self-supporting community.

"These are far too many people living without a safe, secure place to call home.

"These properties are not only a home, but also a community with opportunities for people to connect with services, activities and each other, which is an important part of the journey to long-term independence for many residents.

"Our ultimate goal is to reduce homelessness and strengthen communities here in Coffs Harbour and across Australia. Because every single one of us deserves a safe, welcoming and well-connected place to call home.