Dead whale sparks shark warning, closes beaches

UPDATE 10.00am: A WHALE carcass on the Tweed Coast has washed into the water with the high tide and some beaches have been closed.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Chris Samuels said a number of beaches along the Cabarita area had been closed due to increased fish and shark activity in the area.

"With the dead whale, there's a lot of sharks and fish feeding on that," Mr Samuels said.

"With the whale in the water, it's going to draw in all the sharks to feed on it."

Even when the whale was on the beach, its scent was a strong attraction for sharks.

Mr Samuels said with beautiful weather conditions and school holidays still under way, the beaches had been busy yesterday.

But he said most people were now respecting the closures.

"We're encouraging people to listen to lifesavers and lifeguards," he said.

Beaches currently closed include Casuarina/Salt, Pottsville, Cabarita Beach, Hastings Point and Pottsville.

Beaches currently closed include Casuarina/Salt, Pottsville, Cabarita Beach, Hastings Point and Pottsville.

For beach conditions, visit beachsafe.org.au or use the Beachsafe app.

Residents are warned to be extra cautious when going to the beach in the Tweed particularly from Salt to Cabarita.

The large dead whale washed up yesterday afternoon and Tweed Shire Council has confirmed they are working with the Department of Primary Industry to remove the carcass.

The council say their preference is to dispose of it at the landfill at Stotts Creek.