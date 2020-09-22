INCOMING: Town to swell as tourists descend on coast

There is nothing like a few minutes at The Big Banana to make the memories of a tough 2020 go away.

There is nothing like a few minutes at The Big Banana to make the memories of a tough 2020 go away.

WITH state borders closed and passports going the way of the fax machine, is the North Coast about to be inundated with tourists eager to escape their home office prisons?

Travel company Wotif has released data showing Coffs Harbour is shaping to be the fifth most popular school holiday destination in NSW and in the last month interest has surged 180 per cent.

While that might seem like huge growth, it still lags behind regional rivals Port Macquarie (220 per cent) and Yamba, which has seen interest balloon out by almost 270 per cent.

“With ongoing border closures, it’s clear many NSW families are embracing a local coastal getaway in their own state, which is a fantastic sign for local operators,” Wotif Managing Director, Daniel Finch said

“Longer days and rising temperatures make the spring holidays the perfect time for families to enjoy a much-needed break, especially after a challenging few months.”

Kids rejoice at the news they will be able to escape the rat-race and stop worrying about their Qantas shares.

With families being cooped up in homes for months Mr Finch said coastal locations which allowed people to relax while offering plenty of outdoor activities were garnering the most interest.

“After almost six months of being confined to a home office, it’s not just the kids who need a change of scenery these school holidays,” he said.

“Extra room, the freedom to do things at your own pace and a kitchen to prepare your own meals are all increasingly important for families, particularly as social distancing requirements impact tradition holiday activities such as eating out.

“Many parents, particularly with older kids are embracing the option to work from where the Wi-Fi is and enjoy an extended stay.”