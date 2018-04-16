Inclusive tourism sector set to boom by 2020

WELCOME MAT: Providing beach wheelchairs and other mobility aids is creating new opportunities in the inclusive tourism sector.

A NORTH Coast Tourism Symposium is booked for Coffs Harbour on July 25 and one topic to be discussed is the inclusive market.

The sector caters primarily for tourists with disabilities and Bellingen Shire Council is already working towards towards policies.

The council is coordinating with local and regional tourism associations, chambers of commerce, business and service providers and possible funding sources.

The inclusive tourism market in Australia is worth $8 billion.

There are 8.2 million visitor nights filled with ninety percent of people with a disability taking holidays once a year, spending 1.5 times more than others.

Bellingen Mayor Cr Dominic King said apart from the legal, ethical and moral obligation to ensure his destination is accessible to everyone, it also makes really good business sense.

"When you consider tourism is the largest and fastest growing industry worldwide and that inclusive tourism will account for 25 per cent of the market by 2020, it is crucial we develop an inclusive culture within our local industry,” he said.

He said a register of accessible businesses is being compiled.

Inclusive Tourism Pty Ltd will be rolling out training for businesses over coming months with the Introduction to Accessible Tourism and Disability Awareness training course.

Council has applied to the Northcott FundAbility Program for assistance with the cost of attending this training.

To participate email mgrieve@bellingen.nsw.gov.au.