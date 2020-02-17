Menu
The Country Championships heat has been moved to the Clarence River Jockey Club at Grafton after the track in Coffs Harbour was deemed unsafe for racing. Photo: Bruce Thomas / Daily Examiner March 22, 2015
Horses

Inaugural Coffs Country Championships moved to Grafton

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Feb 2020 3:57 PM
RACING: Coffs Harbour’s hopes of hosting a first Country Championships heat have been dashed after the inaugural event was relocated to Grafton this morning due to unsafe track conditions.

The event was set to take place tomorrow after being pushed back from Saturday but the track, already sitting at a Heavy 10, was deemed unsafe by Racing NSW Stewards with a further 12mm of rain falling overnight.

Originally hosted in Grafton, Coffs Harbour were handed the rights to the race by Racing NSW late last year but a well-equipped Clarence River Jockey Club will now need to merge two race days into one with a meet already scheduled in Grafton on Thursday.

The field size for the relocated race will now be reduced to 14 runners with a change in width at the 1400m mark at Grafton.

Coffs Harbour aren’t the only location losing their heat with Nowra also missing out on the South East region qualifier to Moruya after their track was also deemed unsafe by stewards.

