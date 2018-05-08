Inaccuracy in front a telling factor

Grafton produced its best performance of the AFL North Coast season against Sawtell/Toormina.

Grafton produced its best performance of the AFL North Coast season against Sawtell/Toormina. Brad Greenshields

THE old phrase bad kicking is bad football came to the fore in AFL North Coast matches on the weekend.

The Coffs Breakers lost to Port Macquarie by 36 points and can blame poor conversion in the first half.

At the main break the Breakers had had just as many scoring shots as Port Macquarie but found themselves five goals behind

The Breakers won the last quarter but it was too little, too late.

Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt was the Breakers' leading avenue to goal posting four majors.

It was a big day for Port Macquarie with the club's women's team winning the first competitive women's match by 33 points.

Former University of Queensland player Cambridge McCormick made her debut in black and white and led the team around the park brilliantly.

McCormick received great support from another tall in Anishah Burnes, with both players kicking one goal, while Fiona Bagley was chief scorer with three goals.

The Breakers were disappointed with the result but there was cause for celebration with Hannah McDonald becoming the first player to kick a goal for the team.

An eight-goal last quarter from Sawtell/Toormina papered over the cracks of a lacklustre performance at Grafton.

The Saints trailed the winless Grafton by two goals at the main break and still by five points at the last interval.

Todd Fagan (four goals) and Jordan Perks (three) led the last-quarter fightback.