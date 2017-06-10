In touch since beginning

FEET UP: After 35 years of heavy involvement with the Coffs Harbour Touch Association, Barry Gardiner is taking a step back.

IF YOU'VE played touch football in Coffs Harbour at any stage in the past 35years, chances are you've crossed paths with Barry Gardiner.

Now 68 years of age, Gardiner has given more than half his life to the Coffs Harbour Touch Association, but now he's decided to take a step back.

Not that he's walking away completely.

"I'll be helping my daughter run the juniors. My grandkids are playing," he said.

Still, after being president of the CHTA since 1989 and three decades of being the competition's director of referees, handing over the reins to others means a big change for Barry.

He said he'll miss going to Geoff King Motors Park and talking with everybody and chatting about his beloved Parramatta (which explains why the association's colours are blue and gold).

"The camaraderie out there is fantastic. I've met so many people," he said.

"I've been there that long that I know so many people just by their first name."

There are three people Barry said made his life in touch football easier - his understanding wife Janine, as well as Mary Duroux and Donna Reeves, who always put up their hands to do any job and help.

"The whole committee have been wonderful," he said.

Gardiner said it was hard to believe it had been 35years since he turned up for a game in 1982 when the association kicked off and found a shortage of referees.

Since then there hasn't been a day he hasn't loved it.

"I loved playing touch. I stopped when I was about 50 and I loved refereeing," he said.

"All of the high school carnivals, the University Games and I've done state carnivals.

"Just meeting people and all of the people I've got to meet over the years.

"Virtually everyone you meet in touch has got something to do with rugby league."

But now it's time to take a break.

"I'm just going to hang around with the grandkids," he said.