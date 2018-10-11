Menu
Vision impaired kids climb trees
News

In the tree tops

11th Oct 2018 11:09 AM

WHAT better way to test your boundaries than to scale new heights.

In the lead up to International White Cane Day, children with sight loss took their mobility skills, independence and self-confidence to new levels at Coffs Harbour's TreeTops Adventure Park.

These kids, who may one day go on to use a Guide Dog, are learning skills to help them move around their community safely and independently using white canes.

New research from two different surveys has revealed an over-eager Australian public misunderstand how to best assist people who are blind or who have sight loss.

Two thirds of people who use white canes have been grabbed or handled by a member of the public even though they didn't ask for help, according to a new national client survey by Guide Dogs Australia.

A similar number of people who use white canes also reported that people talk to their sighted companions instead of them directly when out in the community.

Guide Dogs Australia is launching the Cane Do community awareness campaign, reminding members of the community what they 'cane do' to help people with a white cane navigate public spaces in a safe and independent way. Details www,guidedogs.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

