In the swing of things

TOP MENTOR: Suzie Fisher keeps an eye on star pupil Bailey Benton during a practice session at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club. Brad Greenshields

GOLF: Coffs Harbour golfing product Suzie Fisher has once again been recognised as one of the world's best coaches.

The new year has brought with it news Fisher been named as one of the top 50 junior coaches on the planet; the second time she's earned such an honour.

It's a long way from her junior days at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club to becoming the director of instruction at the Golf Club of Oklahoma, but Fisher said being presented with the award in Orlando was quite a thrill.

"It's always nice to be recognised in the field that you put all of your blood, sweat and tears into,” Fisher said.

While the coaching ace puts in plenty of hard work, she said the secret is that the juniors don't feel like they are.

"The most important thing too for the kids is to make it fun. It's such a challenging sport, it needs to be fun,” she said.

Now back home in Coffs Harbour for the holiday period, local juniors have the chance to learn from the highly decorated coach.

Fisher will be conducting two four-day clinics this month at her home club with each session starting at 10am and finishing at noon.

Players of all abilities are welcome to join the first clinic which starts on Tuesday and runs until Friday, or the following clinic beginning on January 15.

The cost for the four days is $99 and equipment can be provided.

Fisher said her past experiences of coaching in Coffs Harbour has her excited for the next couple of weeks.

"I always enjoy coming back and I did this last year and I helped out a little bit the year before with the junior squads... I just have to say that I think these are the best behaved, sweetest kids that I've ever taught anywhere else in the world.

"So it's always fun to come back here and the kids are always eager to learn.”

The coach said golf is a great sport for young people to get involved in and encouraged families to embrace it.

"A great thing about golf is it's a sport the whole family can play together,” she said.

"That's why it's really important to get the parents as a positive partner in every junior's golf education. It has the added benefit of increasing quality family time.”

One of Fisher's success stories as a coach is Bailey Benton, who spent her Christmas with Suzie's family in Coffs. Benton has been a pupil of Fisher's since she was eight.

"She started in my junior classes then she left the sport for a while and did field hockey, basketball, track and then came back to me two years ago saying she wanted to play on the high school team,” Fisher said.

"We went a bit further than that and got her on the Oklahoma State college team.”

To register for one of Fisher's golf clinics click here.