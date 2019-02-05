Menu
The New Year New Work exhibition runs to March 2.
News

In the name of friendship and art

5th Feb 2019 7:00 AM
THE opening of New Year New Work, the Friends of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery's latest exhibition, saw a large audience marvel at the local artworks on Friday night.

The ambitious fundraising initiative unveiled at the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery has seen 50 local businesses sponsor 50 local artists.

Around 230 people attended the opening night.

Supporting businesses have pledged $200 to sponsor an artist's work and all funds raised will go towards building the gallery's collection, while artists have the opportunity to sell their works during the four-week exhibition.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
friends of the coffs harbour regional gallery new work new year
Coffs Coast Advocate

