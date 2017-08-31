In the garden with Costa

HUNDREDS of people were seen wandering through the community gardens as they took part in the third annual open day.

Gardening guru Costa Georgiadis was a special guest at the Woolgoolga Regional Community Gardens open day and was highly involved in the activities while helping people identify certain species of plants and insects and to learn from him.

Lisa Nichols, Key Employment consultant said, "we had over 300 people there and I reckon he spoke with everyone of them.”

Costa disappeared for a few minutes before returning to crash the kids planting session dressed up as a garden gnome where he talked to them about the importance of gardens, flowers and bees.

"Community gardens are not just about gardening, they're about the accessibility where people can come and communicate. As we head towards mental health week, these are some of the best facilities we can have in a community where we can encourage preventative medicine,” Costa Georgiadis said.

"Studies show there are not just therapeutic benefit but scientific benefits to easing stress and anxiety by bringing people together.

"These kind of facilities are non intimidating, you don't have to be a gardener to be here.

"When you start to eat fresh there is no substitute and when you start to grow your own and see what you can do it's really exciting.

"Looking at the masterplan, it's just brilliant. Come down and get involved, this is where the community pulse is regardless of what is going on in the stratospheric levels of the politic scene. To me, this is where the pulse of the planet really pumps,” Mr Georgidis said.

People attending the workshops held on the day learnt about plastics, biodynamics and composting.