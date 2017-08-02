20°
In the footsteps of the Anzacs

2nd Aug 2017 3:00 AM
TRAIL BLAZERS: Toormina High School students take on a challenge.
TRAIL BLAZERS: Toormina High School students take on a challenge.

ZYLA Steele, a Year 11 student at Toormina High School reports on a recent challenge.

"DURING the last week of the holidays, myself and nine others travelled to the Gold Coast to participate in the Kokoda Challenge, Jim Stillman Cup.

The challenge consisted of a 52 km hike through the hinterland of Springbrook, to raise money for the Kokoda youth Foundation, as well as a test of our physical and mental capabilities. Most of our team was able to successfully complete this trek which began at 11am Saturday continuing to early hours of Sunday.

We walked through the cold night, torrential rain, lightning and thunder, with blisters and sore bodies. We maintained great team spirit throughoutand supported each other with encouragements and songs and even named areas of most difficulty with sarcastic names such as; Death Hill and Chocolate Fountain Mountain.

Two amazing teachers made it all possible. They stayed positive and put up with our off-key singing and whining, for 18 hours and spent many additional hours planning and training. We could not be more grateful, thank you Miss Thomas and Miss Williams.

This event was eye opening for our whole team, we developed a sense of companionship that is hard to come by. Each person accomplished an achievement in some way through the challenge, even those who unfortunately did not make it to the end.

I have participated in the Kokoda challenge twice and each time it has given me a fulfilling sense of achievement. This year I encouraged my sister to join me and at 4.45am we crossed the finish line together, the exhaustion in our bodies was obvious yet the happiness was so grand. I was so proud of every person who gave the challenge their best.

The Kokoda Challenge is a physical quest everyone needs to experience at least once in their lives.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
