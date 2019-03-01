In the face of a nightmare, a humble family prevailed

Ashley Robinson says despite his son Brendon Johnnson's conviction for drug possession and five years and four month sentence he has no ill feelings towards Bali describing it as a wonderful place.

"WE knew we had to do this ourselves," Ashley Robinson said the day his son was sentenced to five years four months in a Bali jail for cocaine possession.

"He did it and we didn't think it appropriate to ask for help. It was our problem," he said.

"It's not a secret. There are signs everywhere about drugs."

Brendon Johnsson was arrested in August last year and charged with being in possession of 13 plastic packets of cocaine weighing 11.6 grams.

Mr Robinson described this week's verdict as "the best possible sentence we could get".

The jail term sits just above the minimum allowable and well less than the eight years sought by the prosecution.

"I want to be really clear to taxpayers that we didn't ask the government for any assistance and we haven't had any," he said.

Australian Brendon Johnsson has been sentenced to five years in prison. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

But the family did get help and that came in what Mr Robinson described as unbelievable emotional support that had come from people on the Sunshine Coast.

"I have been amazed at the number of people who have contacted us offering assistance. That helped, knowing that people cared for our family and was really comforting," he said.

Being thrust into the spotlight of international headlines, a son facing at one point a potential death sentence in a foreign country is a nightmare that would test any family.

Mr Robinson's approach from the start has been courteous and humble, Brendon's contrite and truthful about his addiction and the focus on his rehabilitation from drug addictions that have cursed him from his late teens.

"At times it was frustrating because of the length of time things took," Mr Robinson said.

"But it's their country. You have to respect the people and how massive their drug problem is, as we have in Australia. I don't know the answer to that.

"What I do know is that the Indonesians have given him a chance to change his life. It has already changed his thinking.

"He will be expelled at the end of his sentence and come home.

"I have no ill feelings towards Bali. It's a wonderful place."

Mr Robinson was now collecting footie boots and soccer jerseys to help provision a successful prison tournament that ran all year and involved police and army teams that come in to play teams of detainees.

"It is very serious and will be good for Brendon to be involved," he said.

"When you go to the prison you can't help but feel sorry for the people on the outside, the families who come with their little ones to see the prisoners.

"Who knows what those families do to survive without their bread winner.

"We will be looking to contribute to others, people far less fortunate than us."