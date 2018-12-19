In the air as search continues

ON CALL and always ready for action, the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter crew have been dropped off and are taking to the air for a second day of searching for a missing man swept out to sea.

Around 6.15pm on Monday, a group found themselves in trouble in the surf at Moonee Beach resulting in two drownings and one missing man.

Two men, aged 35 and 45, died after the group of six people got into difficulties in the surf and three teenagers were rescued, but one man could not be found.

The search and rescue Westpac Rescue Helicopter team from Sydney were briefed late Monday night after the initial search for the remaining missing 28-year-old man from Sydney.

Emergency services assembled yesterday to continue the search from 7am until late evening involving the Westpac chopper, Coffs/Clarence Police District, Marine Area Command, the police airwing, PolAir, and local volunteers from the Surf Lifesaving Association and Marine Rescue.

"We flew up yesterday for a number of hours following an extensive search pattern in the afternoon into early evening," CEO of the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopters of Sydney and Southern NSW, Stephen Leahy said.

"The search is still ongoing and the helicopter is still flying around today.

The Westpac Helicopter crew will continue their flight pattern and further if the search area increases.

"As the person is still in the water, movement of current even over the last 12 to 15 hours will dictate if the area is increasing.

Sea marker dye was dropped into the ocean yesterday afternoon to give emergency services an idea of what direction and speed the ocean currents are to plan search areas.

"We're moving into Christmas and while beaches of Coffs and northern NSW are stunning, a number are dangerous.

"It's really important to remember ongoing messages of swimming at patrolled beaches and between the red and yellow flags."