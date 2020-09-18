IN SAFE HANDS: Prodigious Storm shot stopper ‘the real deal’

Charlie Shiperlee making his Coastal Premier League debut for North Coast Football side Northern Storm this season at the ripe old age of 15.

Charlie Shiperlee making his Coastal Premier League debut for North Coast Football side Northern Storm this season at the ripe old age of 15.

NORTHERN Storm FC’s newest prospect might stand a foot shorter than most, but what goalkeeper Charlie Shiperlee lacks in size he makes up for with ability.

At just 15 years old, most kids at the same age would be happy to make an appearance off the bench, but Shiperlee has done a lot more than just fill a spot on the team sheet.

Athletic dives and penalty saves are just a couple items in the teen’s locker and with plenty of time ahead of him, he can only get better.

What a save from Charlie Shipperlee !! This kids the real deal !! Posted by Northern Storm Football Club on Saturday, 12 September 2020

A former North Coast Football Academy and Northern NSW Football representative, Shiperlee joins a list of young stars breaking through in 2020.

Saving coach Eric McCarthy’s bacon on a number of occasions this season, Shiperlee has had to step up amid a raft of injuries to his teammates.

Congratulations to Charlie Shiperlee making his 1st grade Debut yesterday at the ripe old age of 15, played well and could do nothing about the goals conceded Posted by Northern Storm Football Club on Saturday, 8 August 2020

The backline in particular has suffered under the demanding schedule of a condensed Coastal Premier League season, but Shiperlee has welcomed the challenge with open arms.

Storm have had an up and down season in 2020, putting a warning out to their competitors before falling back to earth.

Charlie Shiperlee takes a goal kick for Northern NSW.

With the squad returning to full fitness ahead of a clash against inaugural CPL premiers Coffs City United Lions, the challengers at Korora could put the leaders under pressure.

Northern Storm are on the rise and with a number of young prospects breaking through, the future of the club is in safe hands for many years to come.