IN PHOTOS:Powerful scenes as protesters join March 4 Justice

There were powerful scenes of solidarity in Coffs Harbour this morning as crowds gathered at City Square for March 4 Justice.

More than 100 people, from all walks of life, could be seen brandishing placards with bold messages like "victims never forget", "death to the patriarchy" and "imagine if all the rapists turned blue overnight" - sending a clear message they stood by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, and women across Australia.

Coffs Harbour City Councillor Sally Townley and Coffs Harbour Greens Convener Jonathan Cassell could also be seen supporting the event.

The rally took place after the March 4 Justice protest in Bellingen, which saw theatrical scenes of 'mourners' dressed in black burying the patriarchy.

Protesters gathered at City Square on Monday for the March 4 Justice event in Coffs Harbour.

Speaking at the Coffs event Bonnie Capell recalled how her mother, who would read works by feminist scholar Germaine Greer, had promised her five daughters that they would have equality by the time they were adults.

A local careers adviser and a former Development Coordinator for Coffs Harbour City Council, Ms Capell is now almost 60.

"But here we are in the 21st century still fighting battles that were fought 60 years ago," she said.

"There's still an appalling lack of safety for women in their workplaces, on campuses, in schools, in public - and sadly for some, in their homes.

"Our Federal Government has taken us back 50 years with even bigger challenges ahead … how has the boys' club reframed safety for women as a partisan political issue?"

Bonnie Capell at the March 4 Justice event in Coffs Harbour.

Meanwhile, making a surprise appearance at the March 4 Justice event outside Parliament House in Canberra, Brittany Higgins expressed the same sentiments of the "same stale, tired fight."

"We are all here today not because we want to be here, because we have to be here. We fundamentally recognise the system is broken, the glass ceiling is still in place, and there are significant failings in the power structures within our institution," she said.

Ms Higgins was one of the inspirations behind the series of women's marches taking place across Australia today, after she went public with an allegation that a male colleague sexually assaulted her inside the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds - sparking public debate on the treatment of women in the workplace and in society.

Protesters gathered at City Square on Monday for the March 4 Justice event in Coffs Harbour.

In a separate incident which also fuelled the protests, Attorney-General Christian Porter denied a historical rape allegation dating back to 1988. He has launched a Federal Court defamation case against the ABC over an article alleging his involvement in the rape.

See the gallery for all the scenes from the Coffs Harbour March 4 Justice event below: