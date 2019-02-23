Menu
HELPING HAND: Doey Choi chats with caddie Amos Hessell on day three at the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.
IN PHOTOS: The battle of Bonville heating up

Sam Flanagan
23rd Feb 2019 3:44 PM
THE DAY began with a tearaway leader four shots clear, but by the end of it only one stroke separated the top four players at the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom now has a one shot lead after a consistent third round in trying conditions.

Three players are one shot behind her; Norway's Marianne Skarpnord, Australia's Hannah Green and Spain's Nuria Iturrios.

For a wrap up of day three click here.

Here are our best shots from the third round at Bonville:

2019 australian ladies classic bonville australian ladies classic bonville 2019 bonville golf resort
Coffs Coast Advocate

