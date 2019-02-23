IN PHOTOS: The battle of Bonville heating up
THE DAY began with a tearaway leader four shots clear, but by the end of it only one stroke separated the top four players at the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort.
Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom now has a one shot lead after a consistent third round in trying conditions.
Three players are one shot behind her; Norway's Marianne Skarpnord, Australia's Hannah Green and Spain's Nuria Iturrios.
Here are our best shots from the third round at Bonville: