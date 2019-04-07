Menu
TOUGH START: The Coffs Harbour Snappers went down in the grand final rematch against the Hastings Valley Vikings.
IN PHOTOS: Saturday sporting action from around Coffs

Sam Flanagan
7th Apr 2019 11:06 AM
THREE different codes were in action in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, with the local teams having varying results.

Over at Coffs Rugby Park, the Coffs Harbour Snappers fell to the Hastings Valley Vikings 29-17 in the grand final rematch.

In football Coffs City United Lions and the Northern Storm Thunder met in a goal-fest at McLean St with the Thunder 3-1 up at halftime.

Across town at Sportz Central the Coffs Harbour women began their season with a bang, registering a 80-55 win over the Dubbo Rams.

Photos from all three events are below:

