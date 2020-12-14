Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour on Monday (December 14, 2020) evening.
Coffs Harbour on Monday (December 14, 2020) evening.
News

IN PHOTOS: Heavy rain, rough seas lash the Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
14th Dec 2020 8:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RIVERS have swelled as rough seas lashed the coastline of Coffs Harbour this evening.

A severe weather warning remains in place for the region, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected to intensify into the evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the rainfall is expected to ease late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A hazardous surf warning also remains in place for the Coffs Coast today and tomorrow, and people are urged to remain out of the water.

As of noon December 14, BoM is expecting the Coffs Coast will be affected by minor flooding.

A sandbag filling station is open at Brelsford Park, with SES crews reporting over 412 sandbags have been filled, delivered or picked up today.

Photos
View Gallery
bureau of meteorology coffs harbour flooding coffs harbour weather
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Orara Valley rivers swell as roads begin to disappear

        Premium Content WATCH: Orara Valley rivers swell as roads begin to disappear

        Weather Orara and Urumbilum rivers are pumping with flooding expected at Glenreagh

        PHOTOS: Coffs Harbour floods throughout the years

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Coffs Harbour floods throughout the years

        Weather From the early 70s through to December 2020 we take a look back.

        Inquiry backs push for dolphin sea pens at Coffs

        Premium Content Inquiry backs push for dolphin sea pens at Coffs

        Environment Animal welfare groups are welcoming the release of a NSW Upper House committee...

        FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites