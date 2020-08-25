IN PHOTOS: Australia’s largest super yacht stops by

The 54m yacht Mischief was in Noosa on Monday. It is available to rent for $495,000/week.

The 54m yacht Mischief was in Noosa on Monday. It is available to rent for $495,000/week.

Families who ventured down to Noosa Main Beach on Monday morning got a particularly big surprise.

How big?

Try 54m.

The super yacht cruises off Noosa on Monday morning.

Fresh from a trip to the Whitsundays, the $40 million yacht Mischief was in Noosa on Monday before making it's leisurely way back to Sydney.

A 54m super yacht was in Noosa. Picture: Ahoy Club.

The proud owner of Australia's largest super yacht is garbage mogul Ian Malouf, who sold his Dial A Dump empire in 2018 for $578 million.

It even has a slide. Picture: Ahoy Club.

Malouf now rents out Mischief, along with 3000 other yachts through his new venture Ahoy Club, an Uber style business specifically for yachts.

The yacht has plenty of room on deck. Picture: Ahoy Club.

Ahoy Club co-founder Ellie Malouf confirmed the yacht was in Noosa for "a few days" and that the owners were on board.

Fancy getting into Mischief?

Well, you can for a cool $495,000 for a week, or $16,500 for an hour.

Enjoy a cool drink by the spa as you enjoy Noosa’s gorgeous view. Picture: Ahoy Club.

The yacht has six bedrooms and is looked after by a crew of 14 including an International sous chef and a team of stewardesses.

Large photographs of stars of stage, screen, music, and fashion add to the relaxed, fun feel. Picture: Ahoy Club.

Previous guests include Aussie entrepreneur James Packer, Kris Jenner, P Diddy and Will Smith.

Work on your tan aboard the $40 million super yacht. Picture: Ahoy Club.

Mischief is a striking superyacht, with racy lines enhanced by her French navy hull and white boot stripe.

Her interiors are just as special with the dramatic use of white reflective surfaces, accented with blues and blacks.

You may be content just to stay in the bathroom. Picture: Ahoy Club.

Large photographs of stars of the screen, music and fashion add to the relaxed, fun feel.

The main salon features a large marble bar, with backlit mirrored wine and glass racks - a theme found in two further wine stores within the luxurious cabins.

Watch the latest Hollywood blockbusters in one of the six bedrooms. Picture: Ahoy Club.

The upper deck sky lounge is yet another bright white space, with curving glass bays inviting you out to the dining and eating areas on the aft deck.

Bed time never looked so inviting. Picture: Ahoy Club.

The full master suite lies forward on the main deck, with two further large doubles and smaller twins on the lower deck.

The twin cabins also convert to super kings in the case there may be a full group of adult couples on board.