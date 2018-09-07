In need of a place to feel safe

Trish has waited for two years to be relocated to a more suitable unit.

Trish has waited for two years to be relocated to a more suitable unit. Trevor Veale

TRISH is a 70-year-old amputee who is wheelchair bound.

She lives on the first floor in a Department of Housing block of units in Albany Street.

When the power goes out in Trish's building the inconvenience is not about being unable to boil the kettle or watch television.

It's about survival.

For someone with mobility issues living on the first floor, a simple power outage is a life-threatening situation.

"When I moved in I was told it would only be temporary and they would get me into a ground floor soon, it's been two years now,” Trish said.

Twice this week the power has been out in her building.

Public housing pensioner Trish is calling on Community Housing to relocate her to a ground floor unit. Trevor Veale

This meant the lift and the electric security front door cannot operate leaving the unlit stairwell the only exit - not an option for someone in a wheelchair.

Trish's much-anticipated outing for lunch on Father's Day was cancelled because the lift was out-of-order due to power problems.

The sign on Trish's door. Trevor Veale

Brett has been Trish's carer for two years. He is frustrated and upset that she still hasn't been moved to a ground floor unit.

"As far as I'm concerned she's a prisoner in here,” Brett said.

"If there was a fire this woman is dead - flat out. I'm a big fellow 6'2” but I couldn't lift her and get her down those stairs.

Amputee Trish lives on the second storey of a Social Housing block in Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

Both Trish and Brett have been trying to get the Department of Housing to move her to something more suitable.

"I get frightened when I hear anyone's smoke alarm go off,” Trish said.

"Somebody could just be burning a piece of toast but I go mental inside thinking how am I going to get out of here if there's a fire.

"I'm very grateful they put me here but it's been a long time now, and all I get from the various government departments when I ask about moving to a ground floor unit is, 'you're on the list'.”

Trish isn't asking for something flash. She is hoping for a unit in Coffs Harbour that is wheel-chair friendly and on the ground floor.

"I was once offered something in Nambucca Heads but it would mean a big move, away from my doctors and from Brett who lives in Coffs and has been my carer for two years,” she said.

"I've spoken to so many people, from the Ombudsman to our local MP, I've been to every government department. Each department tells me it's someone else's department. I have filled out so much paperwork and that seems to be all that is getting done - paper pushing.”