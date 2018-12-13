In memory of a surfing icon

Surfing: Scott Dillon, one of the great characters of Australian surfing, has passed away.

Dillon was born in Bondi in 1928 and was bodysurfing from a young age before rapidly developing into a top surfer.

The icon will be remembered for his fearless approach to life, as he tackled the biggest waves he could find in Australia, California, Mexico and Hawaii along with trying his hand at boxing and speedway driving. He won two Australian boxing championships and almost went to the 1952 Olympics.

In 1956 Dillon joined fellow Bondi surfers Bill Wallace and Gordon Woods in the surfboard manufacturing business. During this time Dillon established himself as one of the country's top board shapers and big wave surfers.

At the beginning of the 1960s Dillon, Woods and Wallace moved north to establish the 'Brookvale Six' with Denny keogh, Barry Bennett and Greg McDonagh. By this stage Dillon was regarded as a master craftsman whose experimental designs and cutting-edge fins attracted the attention of leading surfers.

The Brookvale Six made 90 per cent of surfboards manufactured in Australia at the peak of their power.

In the late 1970s Dillon moved his surfboard business to Coffs Harbour.

In 1999 he opened Legends Surf Museum, just off the old Pacific Highway.

Dillon was inducted into the Australian Surfing Hall of Fame in 2004.