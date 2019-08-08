Councillors break the deadlock in fiery meeting

Will Coffs Harbour City Councillors come up with a desicion on the contentious project tonight ? Collage:Trevor Veale

Will Coffs Harbour City Councillors come up with a desicion on the contentious project tonight ? Collage:Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour City Councillors will tonight attempt to break the stalemate over the contentious Cultural and Civic Space.

They have been locked in a bitter standoff after four councillors against the project walked out of the July 26 meeting and refused to vote on a rescission motion which would have stalled the project.

The council is now meeting to again discuss the rescission motion against the Cultural and Civic Space.

The four feared the Mayor would use her casting vote to defeat the rescission motion meaning the decision of July 11 to proceed with the project would go ahead.

Stunned and "gutted" Mayor Denise Knight adjourned the meeting for the next day but once again the four councillors refused to enter the chambers and vote.

Cr Keith Rhoades ready to enter the chambers for this evening's council meeting. Trevor Veale

Tonight all eyes will be on Councillors Keith Rhoades (who moved the rescission motion to stall the project) along with Paul Amos (who has warned of cost blowouts), John Arkan and Tegan Swan to see how they will vote - or if they stage yet another walkout.

Councillors for the project are Denise Knight, Sally Townley, George Cecato and Michael Adendorff. Cr Jan Strom was forced to resign due to illness leaving the even number.

With councillors already debating the matter on July 26, tonight's meeting will kick off from where it broke down. This means Cr Rhoades will start by giving his right of reply as the mover of the rescission motion then the matter will be put to a vote.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE HERE:

5.20: In response to a question from Cr Tegan Swan about costs going up if there are further delays the GM Steve McGrath responded:

"Built into the pricing is a cost escalation component. It's important to understand there is a 3 per cent escalation component. The point is the further out that goes, you need to allow that 3 per cent to grow, so the longer we take to deliver, the costs go up."

A clearly frustrated Mr McGrath reminded the vocal public gallery:

"Council staff are mindful that councillors are split on this.

"We are going over a lot of ground previously covered. We are here to do a job and I understand where councillors are on this matter."

5.30: Cr Rhoades begins his right of reply to his rescission motion by asking once again about studies into the feasability of City Hill given the studies are still ongoing.

"What if it turns out, at end of day, we get a report back and it absolutely puts another site - it might not be City Hill it might be Brelsford Park - well and truly in front of Gordon Street ? So for this very valid reason why aren't we waiting for the outcome of this report?"

Cr Rhoades claimed 90% of the community is opposed to the project.

Cr Townley called point of order saying "that is simply not true". He stood by his view waving a copy of just one petition against it with over 2000 signatures.

Cr Rhoades: "when you get so many people opposed to this how can you say you are working in the best interests of Coffs Harbour."

In conclusion he asked each of his fellow councillors who have supported the project so far to consider their oaths when taking office. He addressed each one individually with a member of the public gallery calling out "that is harrassment".

Cr Townley again called a point of order saying Cr Rhoades was implying the councillors opposing his rescission motion were breaching their code of conduct.

5.35: The rescission motion was put to the vote.

All those in favour of the rescission motion (to stall the project) were Crs Amos, Arkan , Swan and Rhoades.

Those against the motion were Adendorff, Knight, Townley and Cecato.

With the vote tied once again the Mayor used her casting vote to defeat the rescission motion.

Members of the public against the project stormed out of the meeting booing and calling out "shame" while those in support cheered and clapped.