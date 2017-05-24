In like Quinn with run in the Capital

NEW COLOURS: Coffs Harbour driver Nathan Quinn shows off the new Kennards Hire Rally Australia sponsorship look for his Mitsubishi Evo IX.

HIS car may have a new look but local rally car driver Nathan Quinn is hoping for the same results.

After two rounds of the Australian Rally Championship Quinn leads the points standings and this weekend the driver is in the hunt for more points in Canberra.

Despite finding some added power in the workshop, Quinn believes holding the championship lead means he doesn't need to go hell for leather in the National Capital Rally.

"I think we'll go to Canberra and actually drive a little bit more conservatively," Quinn said.

"If we get the power back I should be able to do the times but I'm not going to aim for a win now.

"You can put a lot on the line in Canberra and it can turn pretty pear shaped."

Buoyed by some much needed sponsorship from Kennards Hire Rally Australia and some added cash injections from rally fans, the 31 year-old said he's extremely grateful as the funds were running low.

"We were really starting to struggle with originally not planning on doing this championship to going to Perth and coming back which meant three events in a short time," he said.

"Getting to Canberra was a big hurdle but we've had a fair bit of support come on board."

The sponsorship means the team can now compete in all rounds of this year's ARC which finishes on Quinn's home soil during Rally Australia.

"For me it's just about staying in touch and come Coffs, that's where I want to put the foot down," he said.