In house Australian political slaughter

HAPPIER TIMES: Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with the then Treasurer Scott Morrison.

Letters to the Editor

AFTER the recent in-house slaughter the Liberal Party has just waged, the continuing beratement of this circus that dares call itself the Government of Australia may becoming irrelevant.

Obviously, the voters are now so over it and need no further convincing, they are simply waiting for a stable Shorten Labor Government to end this insanity.

Tony Abbott and his little band of neolithic acolytes are living in their own make-believe world, where the white Australia policy is in full swing, homosexuality is illegal, 90% of the population attend church service and marriage is definitely only between a man and a woman.

They just completely refuse to accept the fact that the country has moved on from the 1950s, they just do not get it.

They have waged an ideological blood feud in a failed, amateurish attempt to gain control of the Liberal Party, and orchestrated the knifing of the Government's two most popular politicians, Turnbull and Bishop.

Keith Duncan

Construction is set to start on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass in 2020. RMS

Holding out for the right Coffs bypass

IT IS time that the people who are elected to represent us stand up and be counted.

Our members of parliament and local council seem completely useless in getting Coffs Harbour the true bypass (not the current proposed ring road) that we desperately need.

Who is surprised that we will not be getting tunnels, which will help with noise and pollution to the western community?

There is, and never was, enough money to build three tunnels.

So yes, mayor Knight and councillor Townley - we will no doubt be getting the "cheapskate" alternative unless you listen to your community who have long advocated for a true bypass and lobby for your community welfare.

Delay it until a real bypass can be done properly and don't settle for the cheapskate way out.

Marina Rockett

Roads and Maritime Services has released an interactive map showing the proposed route for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Hwy Bypass. RMS

Tinnitus will be the impact of the bypass

GET ready for tinnitus folks, not the ringing in your ears upon the auditory nerve variety but the drone of heavy vehicles gear changing their way up the Coffs Harbour Bypass amphitheatre into your nervous system.

Is this what our long awaited el-cheapo one of three options is all about, soon to be set in concrete despite community consultation being denied a viewing of the final EIS from the Roads and Maritime Services?

How the proposed Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass would look north of the city. RMS

Will the Coffs Harbour Bypass be a lasting memorial of bureaucratic incompetence aided by an open cut mine mentality devoid of compassion for health or environmental issues in favour of the mighty dollar?

Paul Owens

Coffs Harbour

Final sitting: The Hon. Justice Peter McClellan AM and Justice Jennifer Coate. Image: Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Contributed

Child abuse and the Catholic church

I, LIKE most of us, am appalled at the lack of contrition and reparation by the Catholic and all other religious organisations.

Criminal offences should be dealt with by the law (awarding custodial sentences where appropriate) and the church organisations have sufficient assets which could be liquidated to fund substantial compensation claims when justified by the courts.

Regarding the sanctity of the confessional, why hasn't the Catholic Church directed their clergy to advise sex offenders that no absolution (religious forgiveness) will be granted unless the sex offender confess to the police and take the civil penalties for his actions.

From a religious point of view, there would be no point for a sex offender going to confession unless he/she had or planned to surrender to the law of the land.

Chris Ryland

Keep an eye out for echidna puggles. Liana Turner

How you can save an echidna puggle

WIRES Mid North Coast Branch has had its first puggle, of the year, come in.

This branch has seen few puggles, come into care, as people, do not recognise these special creatures, that live, in our area.

If you see a dead echidna, by the roadside, check around it, as, at this time of the year, mum folds her puggle in a fold of skin, till its spikes get too sharp, when she will dig a burrow and return to feed it approximately once a week, closing the burrow after each visit, until the puggle is big enough to fend for itself when she will leave the burrow open for it to walk out into the world.

Echidnas are nocturnal but, keep your eyes open, puggles, come regularly, into care, in the Northern Rivers and I'm sure, that if we look, we will see more here.

If you find, a puggle, don't pick it up in your hands, as the bacteria, on our hands, is deadly to them, use a clean piece of towel and ring wires 02 89773309.

Alice Baker, Wires,

Mid North Coast