ACTOR Shane Jacobson will call the action as drivers race around a 1.3km course on the Coffs waterfront.

A self-confessed rally nut, Jacobson has contested two rounds of the ARC.

"I didn't pick up a trophy but did pick up a bug that has turned into a full-blown virus. It's called Rallyitis. The only known cure is to race again,” he said.

"The only way this drug can be administered is by driving incredibly fast through a forest.

"When you cross the finish line, you are temporarily cured.”