In full swing for men's pairs golf invitational

THE popular men's pairs invitational arrives at Bonville Golf Resort this week with more than 80 players arriving to contest the perpetual trophy.

The event has grown to include players from across New South Wales, further north to Noosa and even as far south as Victoria's Patterson River and for the first time, golfers from Western Australia's Royal Fremantle Golf Club.

Now in its 17th year, the pairs invitational will for four days be a showcase of some great amateur golfing talent that tests both skill and endurance.

Pairs will play a multi-format competition over 72 holes where on day one they will contest a two person ambrose event, an aggregate stableford on day two, a four-ball best ball on day three and a four-ball best ball stableford on a final day where players will be entered into a seeded draw.

The greens team has been busy preparing the championship course between a run of winter events beginning with The Bonville Cup which took place at the start of the month, this week's Men's Pairs Invitational and the Coffs Coast Men's Senior Classic which tees off next week.