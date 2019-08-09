Menu
IN COURT: Who’s appearing today

7th Aug 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WILLIAM CHEERS

Possess prohibited drug

Possess prohibited drug

Possess prohibited drug

Possess prohibited drug

Supply prohibited drug <=small quantity

Deal with property proceeds of crime < $100000-T2

Possess prohibited drug

Possess prohibited drug

Possess prohibited drug

Possess prohibited drug

 

JACK DYLAN COWLING

Common assault (DV)

Stalk/intimidate intend fear

physical etc harm (domestic)

Destroy or damage property <=$2000 (DV)

Destroy or damage property <=$2000 (DV)

Destroy or damage property <=$2000 (DV)-

 

RODERICK LIONEL STADHAMS

Possess prohibited drug

 

BRADLEY JOHN STRAUSS

Common assault (DV)

Stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic)

Possess prohibited drug

 

DENNA BEAUMONT

Common assault

 

JUSTIN JOSEPH CHANDLER

Never licensed person drive vehicle on road - prior offence

Drive with >=6 mths <4 yrs old not restrained as prescribed

Driver or rider state false name or home address

Never licensed person drive vehicle on road - first offence

Drive with 1 unrestrained passenger (16 yrs or older)

Larceny value <=$2000

 

CRAIG VICTOR CLARKE

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Custody of knife in public place - first offence

 

STEPHEN GREGORY CLARK

Possess prohibited drug

 

DAVID SEAN CORK

Do act etc intending to pervert the course of justice

Act with intent to influence witness

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic)

 

MICHAEL OWEN CRAWFORD

Possess prohibited drug

 

PETER DIMITRIADIS

Larceny value <=$2000

 

SHARON ANNE ELLIS

Larceny

Dishonestly take/conceal mail-receptacle

 

REBECCA LOUISE HALL

Drive with low range PCA - 2nd+offence

 

DANIEL JAMES JACKSON

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

 

JUSTIN JOSEPH JARRET

Custody of knife in public place

Custody of knife in public place - subsequent offence

Custody of knife in public place - first offence

 

GRANT KERR

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

 

PETER JOHN LING

Use carriage service to menace/harass/offend

Attempt to commit offence under subsection 91L

Attempt to commit offence under subsection 91K

Attempt to commit offence under subsection 91L

 

XIAOMIN LIU

Enter inclosed land not premises without lawful excuse

Destroy or damage property (DV)

 

SEAN FRANKIE EAGLESHAM OBRIEN

Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period - 2nd+offence

Use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road

Drive uninsured vehicle

Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously - 1st offence

Resist officer in execution of duty

Custody of knife in public place - first offence

 

DAVID ANTHONY OWEN

Drive with high range PCA - 1st offence

 

MARTIN TROY TIBBETT

Fail to comply with reporting obligations

Fail to comply with reporting obligations

Fail to comply with reporting obligations

Fail to comply with reporting obligations

Fail to comply with reporting obligations

Fail to comply with reporting obligations

Conceal serious indictable offence of another person

Aggravated Break and Enter and commit serious indictable offence-in company

 

DARYL GRAHAM WATTS

Stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm

Have custody of an offensive implement in a public place

Shoplifting

Possess/attempt to, prescribed restricted substance

Learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester

Learner driver not display "L" plates as prescribed

Custody of knife in public place - first offence

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

