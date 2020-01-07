IN COURT: The people facing the magistrate in Coffs today

A list of individuals appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, January 7.

THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Brendan John Anderson charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously.

- Amanda Barry charged with two counts of owner of dog which attacks person.

- Matthew Scott Driver charged with use carriage service to send indecent material to person under 16.

- Jocelyn Ann Dungay charged with possess prohibited drug.

- Dean James Fitzgerald charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalk/intimidate intending fear.

- Glen Giacopazzi charged with high range PCA and act with intent to influence witness.

- Shannon Hoskins charged with high range PCA.

- Jasmin Maree King charged with class A motor vehicle exceed speed greater than 30km/h.

- Kaleb James King charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

- David John Lennard charged with resist officer in execution of duty.

- Caleb Honore Lokpo charged with common assault.

- Emily Munro charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.

- Josh Reilly charged with steal from the person value less than or equal to $2,000.

- Dorothy June Riley charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgement and dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.