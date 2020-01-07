Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A list of individuals appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, January 7.
A list of individuals appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, January 7.
News

IN COURT: The people facing the magistrate in Coffs today

7th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Brendan John Anderson charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously.

- Amanda Barry charged with two counts of owner of dog which attacks person.

- Matthew Scott Driver charged with use carriage service to send indecent material to person under 16.

- Jocelyn Ann Dungay charged with possess prohibited drug.

- Dean James Fitzgerald charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalk/intimidate intending fear.

- Glen Giacopazzi charged with high range PCA and act with intent to influence witness.

- Shannon Hoskins charged with high range PCA.

- Jasmin Maree King charged with class A motor vehicle exceed speed greater than 30km/h.

- Kaleb James King charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

- David John Lennard charged with resist officer in execution of duty.

- Caleb Honore Lokpo charged with common assault.

- Emily Munro charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.

- Josh Reilly charged with steal from the person value less than or equal to $2,000.

- Dorothy June Riley charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgement and dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

coffs harbour local court court list
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two families’ heartache as men remain missing at sea

        premium_icon Two families’ heartache as men remain missing at sea

        News “How do you move on if you’ve found absolutely nothing?” The families of Tim March and Jarrath Hillyer have spoken out, with no trace of the men yet found.

        • 7th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
        ‘It’s hard when people don’t know what we do’

        premium_icon ‘It’s hard when people don’t know what we do’

        News Manjinder has already lost an entire season of blueberries.

        HOFF’S HARBOUR: Hazlewood stars in injury return

        premium_icon HOFF’S HARBOUR: Hazlewood stars in injury return

        News HE WAS the star inclusion who was undoubtedly the crowd favourite.

        Sydney Sixers show class on and off field

        premium_icon Sydney Sixers show class on and off field

        Cricket Cricketers visit fire-ravaged Nymboida during BBL visit