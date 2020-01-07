IN COURT: The people facing the magistrate in Coffs today
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.
- Brendan John Anderson charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously.
- Amanda Barry charged with two counts of owner of dog which attacks person.
- Matthew Scott Driver charged with use carriage service to send indecent material to person under 16.
- Jocelyn Ann Dungay charged with possess prohibited drug.
- Dean James Fitzgerald charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalk/intimidate intending fear.
- Glen Giacopazzi charged with high range PCA and act with intent to influence witness.
- Shannon Hoskins charged with high range PCA.
- Jasmin Maree King charged with class A motor vehicle exceed speed greater than 30km/h.
- Kaleb James King charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
- David John Lennard charged with resist officer in execution of duty.
- Caleb Honore Lokpo charged with common assault.
- Emily Munro charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.
- Josh Reilly charged with steal from the person value less than or equal to $2,000.
- Dorothy June Riley charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgement and dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.