IN COURT: The people facing the magistrate in Coffs today

THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Louisa Marie Alderton charged with middle range PCA.

- Marcus Robert Archibald charged with high range PCA.

- Luke John Blackman charged with enter inclosed land without lawful excuse, assault police officer in execution of duty causing aggravated bodily harm, assault police officer in execution of duty, and two counts of resist or hinder police officer in execution of duty.

- Michael John Briggs charged with receive property theft equal to serious indictable offences and dishonestly obtain property by deception.

- Eric John Burns charged with destroy or damage property less than or equal to $2,000, common assault and threaten violence causing fear.

- Luke Cameron charged with three counts of stalk/intimidate intending fear and resist or hinder police officer in execution of duty.

- Helen Louise Clarke charged with supply prohibited drug greater than small and less than or equal to indictable quantity, and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

- Malachi Corcoran charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and drive while licence cancelled.

- Hayden Michael Davis charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and reckless wounding.

- Brodie Doyle charged with leave fire lit/used in open air without extinguishing it, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.

- Daryl Edwards charged with common assault and stalk/intimidate fear.

- Beau Forrester charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear and destroy or damage property less than or equal to $2,000.

- Shannon Lee Grant charged with middle range PCA.

- Jarod Allen Holdsworth charged with act with intent to influence witness, and use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

- Desmond Adrian Jarrett charged with have custody of an offensive implement in a public place and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

- Adam Scott Landrigan charged with middle range PCA.

- Linda Terese Lees charged with low range PCA.

- Annie Lloyd charged with dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, larceny and larceny value less than or equal to $2,000.

- Patricia Bonnie Manwaring charged with middle range PCA.

- Damien Morgan charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear and destroy or damage property less than or equal to $2,000.

- Malieth Mou charged with affray and common assault.

- Tyra Mullins charged with steal property in dwelling less than or equal to $2,000 and aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal less than or equal to $60,000.

- Daniel Nyata charged with affray and common assault.

- Hayley O’Dea charged with use carriage service to threaten to kill, two count of use carriage service to threaten serious harm, and owner not disclose identity of driver/passenger.

- Te Rangi Pumamo Regler charged with licence expired less than two years before.

- Travis James Shelley charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

- Jarrod William Stoaks charged with four counts of common assault.

- Faith Taylor charged with enter inclosed land without lawful excuse, armed with intent to commit indictable offence, two counts of goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, shoplifting value less than or equal to $2,000, three counts of break and enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000, two counts of steal property in dwelling less than or equal to $2,000, three counts of larceny value less than or equal to $2,000, escape police custody, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there and receive property theft less than or equal to $5,000.

- Jesse Daniel Van Den Boogaard charged with two counts of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of stalk/intimidate intending fear and possess prohibited drug.

- Ram Peng Vuang Te Chung charged with high range PCA, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm) and not give particulars to owner of damaged property.

- Raymond Junior West charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment and resist officer in execution of duty.

- William West charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, two counts of stalk/intimidate intending fear, resist officer in execution of duty, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property less than or equal to $2,000.

- Kyra Wilkins charged with three counts of shoplifting.

- Jason Lee Winship charged with break and enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000, fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

- Simon Leslie Worldon charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, break and enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000 and carry cutting weapon upon apprehension.