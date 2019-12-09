Menu
A list of individuals appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, December 9.
IN COURT: The individuals facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
9th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Harrison Snow

- Howard John Spearing

- Cynthia Margaret Hobson

- Nikki Margaret Aldcroft

- Max Coller

- Levon Wilkin

- Tracey Lee Brown

- Eric John Burns

- Kaleah Walker

- Bairi Bin Gunahai

- Corey William Amos

- Mark John O’Leary

- Waratah Highfield

- Kye Hoskins

- Lenny John Wright

- Stuart Cutmore

- Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu

- Matthew Bruce Stewart

- Peter Colin Cook

- James Michael Sayer

- Benjamin Thomas Henderson

- Kylie Ann Struzik

- Damien Morgan

- Matthew Campbell

- Shane Bowden

- Sarah Johnston

- Melissa Aveyard

- Sarah Louise Whitehead

- Kerry William Grebert

- Jeffrey Alan Faye

- Michael Bruce Brown

- Matthew Leon Van Den Barselaar

- Mark Anthony Mihai

- Stephen James Adams

- Kevin Pitt

- Neil Andrew Robards

- Robert John Fagan

- David Lee Edward Kjoller

- Tomas Robert West

- Emma Nicole Forrester

- Alan James Breen

- Benjamin James Roberts

- Timothy Campbell

- Joshua Ryan Lovett-Cragg

- Sophie Madigan

- Stanley James Knight

- Louisa Marie Alderton

- Luke Alexander McKenzie

- Kylie Ann Luckett

Coffs Coast Advocate

