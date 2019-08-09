IN COURT: The alleged offenders facing the magistrate today

Reiley Amos charged with:

- Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

- Possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit

- Four counts of drive during disqualification period

- Drive illicit drug present in blood

- Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous

- Use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention,

- Two counts of police pursuit

- Drive conveyance taken without consent of owner

- Enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner

- Two counts of steal motor vehicle

- Three counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception

- Enter dwelling w/i steal

- Enter inclosed land without lawful excuse

- Use unregistered motor vehicle on road

- Two counts of larceny value greater than $5,000 and less than $15,000

- Three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal less than or equal to $60,000

- Possess prohibited drug

- Break and enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000

- Shoplifting

- Four counts of fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment.

Brendan John Anderson charged with police pursuit and drive during disqualification period.

Bradley Bennie charged with assault law officer and stalk/harass/intimidate law officer.

Justin Joseph Chandler charged with police pursuit, possess prohibited drug, never licensed person drive vehicle on road and drive illicit drug present in blood.

Andrew Patrick Cook charged with larceny value greater than $5,000 and less than or equal to $15,000, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), licence expired less than two years before and two counts of not give particulars to owner of damaged property.

David James Eather charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug greater than small and less than or equal to indictable quantity, three counts of possess prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, goods suspected stolen in/on premises, and supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

Carey Patrick Jarrett charged with common assault, enter building/land w/i commit indictable offence, and armed w/i commit indictable offence.

Amos Whitlock charged with do act to threaten safety of aircraft/persons on board, two counts of do act to threaten safety of aircraft/persons on board and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.