A list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court today.
IN COURT: The 70 people facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
14th Oct 2019 11:30 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Alister Glenn Cotton

- Jaikie William Hindman

- Jeffrey Kenneth Dowsett

- Kasey John Walsh

- Julius Chowdhury

- Darren Christopher Nolan

- Marnie Donnelly

- Matthew Luke Keaton

- Gregory Allan Coughran

- Anthony Neil Richards

- Brent Wayne Davis

- Jessy Norman Coyle

- Darren Glenn Brocklehurst

- Warrick Regan

- Daryl Edwards

- Damanjit Singh

- Matthew Graeme Jarrett

- Trevor Thomas Ruttley

- Cynthia Margaret Hobson

- Anthony James Davies

- Jake Dylan Baird

- Darren Lenard Burnham

- Scott Ewen

- Angus James Smith

- Kristopher James Avard

- Simone Gentle

- Adam Costello

- Hayley O’Dea

- Skye Luland

- Michael Edward Drew

- Randall Bridgam

- Tyron Barton

- Kerin Lee Maton

- Robyn Dupond

- Benjamin Doherty

- Rebecca Ashley Stewart

- Law Reh

- Juon Majok Mali Amuoi

- Aaron Roy Thomas

- Sarah Johnston

- Ram Peng Vuang Te Chung

- Jake Anthony Yatras

- Michael Gebrezgabher Tesfay

- Joshua Lindsay Kelly

- Kaleah Walker

- Catherine Weir

- Brendan John Anderson

- Greg Menzies

- Dempsey Bowden Sodeau

- Trent Lovegrove

- Peter Ross Frost

- Emily Amanda Hindman

- Benjamin Leon McLennan

- Wade Bellamy

- Jayde Leigh Goldman

- Lenny John Wright

- Paul Buckley

- Jade Bedford

- Steven Patrick Johnston

- Geoffrey Keith Hardaker

- Jodi Maree Drever

- Talon Thomas Dean

- Pauline McMahon

- Roderick Lionel Stadhams

- Rachael Maree McGillivary

- Ethan James Davies

- Bradley Bennie

- Allan Paul Marshall

- Eric John Burns

coffs harbour local court court list
