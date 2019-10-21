Menu
A list of individuals appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.
IN COURT: The 68 people facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
21st Oct 2019 9:30 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Grant Lemin

- Kelvin James Gray

- Aaron Azzopardi

- Scott Neville Beaumont

- Peter James Crawford

- Andrew Wayne O’Neill

- Marnie Donnelly

- Michael Edward Drew

- Janaya Laura Lee May Dixon

- Krystal Ann Colley

- Hayden Michael Davis

- Stuart Sidney Ridgeway

- Kahli Dolar

- John Phillip Cocks

- Linton George Moore

- Michelle Lee Hickson

- Kelly Jane Sanderson

- Mitchell Anthony Boswell

- Jason Lee Winship

- Samuel Joel Jones-McIlvenny

- Bu Reh Ezet

- Mitchell Bernard Clay

- John Barry Smith

- Bahati Salima

- Tayalee Annette Flanders

- Lynn Alison Reeves

- Melissa Holten

- Andrew Thomas Romans

- Wayne Marnoch

- Mark George Ward

- Simon John Cooper

- Braiden Jamie Ralph Hill

- Thiey John Carpenter

- Dominique Jaguar Dunia

- Walter Raymond Johnston

- Rahael Allsop

- Mark Robert Lock

- Patisha Anne Cavanagh-Smith

- Cohen Robert Tasker

- Jeremy Lee Pitt

- Stephen Edward Turner

- Brendan John Anderson

- Karn Lee Brocklehurst

- Anthony John Dootson

- Corrine Rose

- Bradley Frederick Cavanagh

- Tarhesha Laneyrie

- Kylie Fouracre

- Carolyn Rose McKechnie

- Sarah Louise Whitehead

- Amanda Jones

- Rachelle Connie Wilson

- Nicole Gillson

- Dwayne Steven Vider

- Kaley Anne Cummings

- Corrie Gregory Walsh

- Kristopher Faye

- Hayley O’Dea

- Ricky John Nelson

- Kayla Dupond-Emmett

- Tom James Glover

- Shane Stephen Ikin

- Jake William Anthony Kent

- Corey Toms

- Medhaben Umeshkumar Patel

- Stacey Gluyas

