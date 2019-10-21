IN COURT: The 68 people facing the magistrate today
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.
- Grant Lemin
- Kelvin James Gray
- Aaron Azzopardi
- Scott Neville Beaumont
- Peter James Crawford
- Andrew Wayne O’Neill
- Marnie Donnelly
- Michael Edward Drew
- Janaya Laura Lee May Dixon
- Krystal Ann Colley
- Hayden Michael Davis
- Stuart Sidney Ridgeway
- Kahli Dolar
- John Phillip Cocks
- Linton George Moore
- Michelle Lee Hickson
- Kelly Jane Sanderson
- Mitchell Anthony Boswell
- Jason Lee Winship
- Samuel Joel Jones-McIlvenny
- Bu Reh Ezet
- Mitchell Bernard Clay
- John Barry Smith
- Bahati Salima
- Tayalee Annette Flanders
- Lynn Alison Reeves
- Melissa Holten
- Andrew Thomas Romans
- Wayne Marnoch
- Mark George Ward
- Simon John Cooper
- Braiden Jamie Ralph Hill
- Thiey John Carpenter
- Dominique Jaguar Dunia
- Walter Raymond Johnston
- Rahael Allsop
- Mark Robert Lock
- Patisha Anne Cavanagh-Smith
- Cohen Robert Tasker
- Jeremy Lee Pitt
- Stephen Edward Turner
- Brendan John Anderson
- Karn Lee Brocklehurst
- Anthony John Dootson
- Corrine Rose
- Bradley Frederick Cavanagh
- Tarhesha Laneyrie
- Kylie Fouracre
- Carolyn Rose McKechnie
- Sarah Louise Whitehead
- Amanda Jones
- Rachelle Connie Wilson
- Nicole Gillson
- Michelle Lee Hickson
- Dwayne Steven Vider
- Kaley Anne Cummings
- Corrie Gregory Walsh
- Kristopher Faye
- Hayley O’Dea
- Ricky John Nelson
- Kayla Dupond-Emmett
- Tom James Glover
- Shane Stephen Ikin
- Jake William Anthony Kent
- Corey Toms
- Medhaben Umeshkumar Patel
- Stacey Gluyas
- Linton George Moore