A list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court today, January 13.
News

IN COURT: The 61 people facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
13th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Jarod Allen Holdsworth

- Matthew Peter Zanoni

- Luke Fellingham

- Clayton Reece Gray

- Lucy Victoria Tischler

- John Phillip Cocks

- David John Rae

- David Malcolm Anspach

- Raymond Claude Heasman

- Nicholas Robert Voysey

- Phillip Arthur Miller

- Jye James Naudi

- Harun Karaduman

- Dylan Hines

- Bradley Keith Bowmaker

- Jason Lee Winship

- Jacob Lee Dootson

- McKye David-Tucknott

- Bryce Andrew Kapea

- Thomas James Glover

- Michael Raymond Miskell

- Annie Lloyd

- Randall Bridgman

- Jade Elizabeth Senior

- Eric John Burns

- Nicolas Dean Rily

- Alex Stojilkovic

- Darcy Forrest

- Nathaniel Roderick James Hart

- Thomas Harold David Harber

- Abby O’Neill

- Lenny John Wright

- Dylan Western Rigby

- Billy Joe Dolar

- Robert Carswell Parkyns

- Joshua Adam Chivers

- Colin Daniel Williams

- Rory Dugard

- Mariama Jolo

- Boyd Arthur Johnson

- Clayton Gray

- Kristopher James Avard

- Rhonda-Jo Pearlman

- Chrissy Frances Stokes

- Jake William Anthony Kent

- Samuel Ross

- Matt Dean Hibbert Junior

- Mitchell Anthony Boswell

- Cassie-Anne Elizabeth Mills

- Mark George Ward

- Peter Neville Phillips

- Blake Dunlop

- Dane Anthony Bursac-Busse

- Robert William Snesby

- Kelly Ann Scrimgeour

- Jeremy Lee Pitt

- Alan Roger Smyly

- Hayley Amanda O’Dea

- Saul Haines

- Christopher Talakai

- David John Lennard

coffs harbour local court court list crimes
Coffs Coast Advocate

