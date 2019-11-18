IN COURT: The 52 people facing the magistrate today
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.
- Kerry William Grebert
- Kelvin James Gray
- Gregory James Thompson
- Hohepa Bean
- Kaleah Walker
- Christopher Richard Whalley
- Zachariah James Midgley
- Hayden Michael Davis
- Lynn Alison Reeves
- William McMahon
- Kahli Dolar
- Malieth Mou
- Thomas James Glover
- William West
- Malachi Corcoran
- Andrew Wayne O’Neill
- Kauri Munro-Greentree
- Laura Elizabeth Toth
- Hayley Amanda O’Dea
- Robyn Lyn Edwards
- Blake Harris
- Luke Cameron
- Daniel Nyata
- Helen Louise Clarke
- John Withers
- Angela Margaret Neve
- Joshua Michael Lee
- Simon Peter Towler
- Stephen Edward Turner
- Bruan Nevins
- Shane Stephen Ikin
- Lucy Victoria Tischler
- Andrew Carberry
- Brent Jones
- Annie Lloyd
- Glen Giacopazzi
- Darcy Forrest
- Rennee Lea Fox
- Toni Carter
- Jade Bedford
- John Wratten
- Kristen James Fowler
- Kyra Wilkins
- Jeremy Grice
- Desomd Adrian Jarrett
- Luke Alexander McKenzie
- Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu
- Kieran Cunningham
- Yanqin Lin
- Harun Karaduman
- Joseph John Cudmore
- Matthew Campbell