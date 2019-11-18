Menu
IN COURT: The 52 people facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
18th Nov 2019 9:30 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Kerry William Grebert

- Kelvin James Gray

- Gregory James Thompson

- Hohepa Bean

- Kaleah Walker

- Christopher Richard Whalley

- Zachariah James Midgley

- Hayden Michael Davis

- Lynn Alison Reeves

- William McMahon

- Kahli Dolar

- Malieth Mou

- Thomas James Glover

- William West

- Malachi Corcoran

- Andrew Wayne O’Neill

- Kauri Munro-Greentree

- Laura Elizabeth Toth

- Hayley Amanda O’Dea

- Robyn Lyn Edwards

- Blake Harris

- Luke Cameron

- Daniel Nyata

- Helen Louise Clarke

- John Withers

- Angela Margaret Neve

- Joshua Michael Lee

- Simon Peter Towler

- Stephen Edward Turner

- Bruan Nevins

- Shane Stephen Ikin

- Lucy Victoria Tischler

- Andrew Carberry

- Brent Jones

- Annie Lloyd

- Glen Giacopazzi

- Darcy Forrest

- Rennee Lea Fox

- Toni Carter

- Jade Bedford

- John Wratten

- Kristen James Fowler

- Kyra Wilkins

- Jeremy Grice

- Desomd Adrian Jarrett

- Luke Alexander McKenzie

- Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu

- Kieran Cunningham

- Yanqin Lin

- Harun Karaduman

- Joseph John Cudmore

- Matthew Campbell

