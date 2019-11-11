Menu
A list of accused facing Coffs Harbour Local Court today.
IN COURT: The 52 people facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
11th Nov 2019 9:30 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Jason Lee Winship

- Djuan Barsah

- Michelle Lee Hickson

- Dimitrious John Pangaris

- Pauline McMahon

- Sarah Louise Whitehead

- Nathan Andrew Wayland

- Somboon Pincombe

- Lance Gregory Coolwell

- Albert Koster

- Allan James Duroux

- Catherine Michelle Mangion

- Lindsay Alfred Pepar

- Emily Jade Wallace

- Anthony John Dootson

- Aaron Roy Thomas

- David Luke Scott

- Alain Auguste Agullo

- Arthur Jean-Claude Paul Robin

- Thomas Ryan Grantham

- Nicole Gillson

- Ryan Earp

- Rachael Debbrah Hoskins

- John Maurice Welsh

- Mark Holding

- Timothy Leigh Foran

- Andrew Raymond Morris

- Max Coller

- Josue Guntadi

- Dean Lawrence Long

- Philip Andrew Tripp

- Chrissy Frances Stokes

- Lucas Richard Dice

- Robert John Gosling

- Anthony Neil Richards

- Ram Peng Vuang Te Chung

- Carter David Ney

- Dylan Sargent

- Dean Lawrence Russell

- Colin Morrow

- Stephen John Eather

- Christian Bell

- Caleb Addie Barsah

- Raymond Junior West

- Tracey Jessica Cowan

- Brendan John Anderson

- Jake Anthony Yatras

- Melanie Frances Ramsey Hale

- Joshua Peter Tate

- John Kenneth Chapman

- Donald James Cleary

- Theresa Joy McCudden

